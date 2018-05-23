Summer heat on the way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We will have another evening of scattered thunderstorms in metro Denver. There is a better chance for a few stronger storms with gusty wind, lightning & hail to the north & east of the city. Storms will move from southwest to northeast and should end around 9PM.

Tomorrow looks dry, windy & warm with afternoon readings in the mid to upper 80s in Denver. We are forecasting a high of 85. The record high for Thursday is 87 set in 2005 and is within reach.

Our hottest days will be Friday & Saturday with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s with mainly sunny skies and breezy conditions. It'll be great outdoor/pool weather to kick off the Memorial Day weekend.\

Unfortunately, the next best chance for afternoon thunderstorms returns to Denver on your holiday. So, if you have outdoor plans on Memorial Day you should have a back up plan to get inside should a thunderstorm roll your way with gusty wind, lightning and hail possible.

