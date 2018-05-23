‘Something is in the water:’ 7 Oklahoma firefighters become fathers within months of each other

GLENPOOL, Okla. — A fire station in Oklahoma has gone viral after seven firefighters became new fathers within months of each other.

Seven of the 20 firefighters in Glenpool, Oklahoma welcomed new babies within the past 15 months. Following the births, the families got together to take photos that immediately went viral.

“Something in the water,” Melanie Todd, a wife of one of the firefighters joked in her Facebook post.

“This is our normal — this is our fire family,” Sarah Hutchinson, whose husband, Dustin, is on the far left posing with their daughter told Fox News. “Getting seven babies to stay happy and still was hectic,” she laughed.

“All the guys and wives spend time in the station and outside of the station,” he told CBS News. “It’s a little different in our group. We go out fishing, hanging out. It’s a unique dynamic.”

“We all just happen to have kids right under a year. It’s a pretty neat deal,” he said.