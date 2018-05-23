Shelter-in-place order issued after burglary suspects barricade in Wheat Ridge home

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — A shelter-in-place order was issued Wednesday morning after two burglary suspects barricaded inside a home, the Wheat Ridge Police Department said.

The situation unfolded after 10 a.m. in the 4300 block of Newland Street, east of Wadsworth Boulevard.

Police said the burglary suspects from Westminster barricaded inside a home after officers from the Westminster Police Department tried contacting them.

A SWAT team was called out and nearby residents were told to shelter in place. Others have been told to stay out of the area.