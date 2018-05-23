Residents of small mountain town ask questions about a proposed gravel pit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EMPIRE, Colo. -- Some residents in the small mountain town of Empire are not too happy about a proposed gravel pit.

It's called the Douglas Mountain Ranch Mine Project.

It's on 70-80 acres of private land between Highway 40 and Interstate 70 that is already permitted for mining.

Residents had a lot of questions about the gavel pit like will we see it? Will we hear it? What's the environmental impact?

“The sad part: it used to be private property before it was sold. Something so beautiful -- gone. On top of that, there’s the trucker situation,” one resident said.

An engineering consultant said, "Often people don’t want a gravel pit in their backyard." He also said paving, which is key for development, requires these activities.

Operators still need to meet some requirements for Clear Creek County officials. Work could start by the end of the year.