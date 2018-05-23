Protect your car from sports mishaps with the right insurance coverage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- It's beautiful outside and time to enjoy things like golf, soccer and baseball, but when the ball leaves the field or the green and ends up in your windshield things can get expensive.

Insurance experts say now is the time to review your auto and home policies to make sure you have the right coverage.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers learned most golf courses clearly warn golfers that they have an individual responsibility for any damage caused by balls they hit.

Ashley Varela of Allstate insurance says comprehensive coverage will cover damage caused by flying objects, vandalism and hail.

She warns you should be prepared to select a plan with a deductible you can afford, “the lower the deductible the higher the premium the higher the deductible the lower the premium.”

Insurance experts say if you are a golfer and want to offer to repair damage you've caused, your home liability or umbrella policy may cover it.

Get more information here.