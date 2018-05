ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. — Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park is expected to open for the season Friday.

A spokesperson for the park sent us the pictures above and said the road should be ready for traffic on May 25, just in time for the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

Crews started clearing the snow in April. They said the snow pack was average or below average even though drifts were 10-20 feet high in some places.