Parker police search for suspect in road rage shooting case

PARKER, Colo. -- Police continue to search for the suspect in the Parker road rage shooting that happened on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, FOX31 learned that this is the first road rage shooting the Parker Police Department has ever had to investigate. The department opened in 1981.

Almost 24 hours after the original call came in, there is still no suspect in custody. The shooting happened near the intersection of South Parker Road and E-470.

While there is not a lot of suspect information, police want people to be on the lookout for a white male with a black or gray extended cab pickup truck.

This comes after shots were fired when two cars exited E-470 on Tuesday.

The victim drove himself across the street to the hospital. He was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening according to police.

Investigators say the shots came from the passenger side of the suspect's truck. The hospital was on restricted access for a while, but that was eventually lifted.

In an interview with police, the victim told authorities he had no idea what went wrong, and did not know the suspect.