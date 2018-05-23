Man injured by wrong-way driver seeking justice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Highlands Ranch man wants to know why a wrong way driver has not been charged in a horrific crash.

Dominic Sagar says he was gasping for air after the wrong way driver slammed into his truck.

He was driving an Avalanche pickup truck which was smashed to pieces.

It has been three months since the crash happened on I-225 near I-25 in Denver.

Denver police tell us no charges have been filed.

Sagar tells FOX31, "The airbags deployed. The car spun around and I was there gasping for breath and sobbing."

Five cars were hit.

Three people were hurt.

Sagar had two spinal fractures, a broken sternum and ribs and two crushed feet.

He’s frustrated – the driver has not been charged.

"It makes me wonder what’s going on. I’m still stuck in a house. I’m still stuck in a wheelchair. I can’t get out on my own. I’m dependent on other people to do that. I don’t think he should be on the streets at all."

Nick Rader was driving the car going the wrong way.

Sagar added, "I don’t think Nick should be out running around right now. I think he needs either punishment because he’s a criminal or he needs treatment because he’s ill."

Rader’s family tells us, the 33-year-old suffers from CTE, a degenerative brain disease – caused by injuries sustained during his bull riding days.

Mary Rader, Nick’s Mother said, "I am just so sorry and it’s been ... it’s been weighing on us as a family."

Rader added, "Heart goes out to these people because I can’t even begin to imagine how they’re feeling."

She too believes her son needs to be off the streets.

She tells us she’s trying to have him forcefully committed to a center that deals with his disease.

"He has to have somebody step in and start making decisions for him to keep him safe and to keep others safe that are around him."

Dominic’s focus now is learning to walk on his own once again.

Denver police say the case is an open investigation and ongoing.

It's not clear if any kind of charges will be filed.