× Larimer County man arrested on 15 child sex exploitation charges

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office has charged a man with 15 counts related to child sex exploitation.

Grant James Hess, 49, is charged with 12 counts of possession of sexually exploitative material of a child with intent to deal in, sell and/or distribute. He also faces three counts of possessing any sexually exploitative material of a child for any purpose.

Both charges are felonies.

The sheriff’s office said it recovered a significant amount of sexually exploitative material involving children at Hess’ home. Investigators found more than 700 videos and 100,000 photos on a computer inside the residence.

Authorities had been investigating Hess for ten months leading up to the arrest.

He is being held in the Larimer County Jail on a $35,000 bond.