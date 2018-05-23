Honor Bell rung for 1,000th time at Fort Logan National Cemetery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A time-honored tradition took place at Fort Logan National Cemetery on Wednesday as the family of a World War II veteran said goodbye.

To honor and remember Army veteran and Bronze Star recipient Elio Joseph Tasin, there was an additional element to the ceremony: the ringing of the Honor Bell.

“The honor Bell is a 1,000-lb. bronze instrument that we toll at the funerals of veterans when they pass," said Louis Olivera, the Honor Bell Foundation's executive director.

On Wednesday, the honor bell tolled for the 1,000th time. However, it was the first time for Paul Tasin, Elio Joseph's son.

"It was a great honor, and as I rang, it just seemed like it was another little send-off to my father going to heaven," Paul said.

Made in Cincinnati with dog tags, medals and aviator wings, the Honor Bell will continue to resonate for those who served our country.

