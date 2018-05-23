‘Help!’: 911 calls from survivor detail mountain lion attack that killed friend

SEATTLE — Authorities have released recordings from 911 calls between a man and an emergency dispatcher in Washington state after he and his friend were attacked by a mountain lion.

Isaac Sederbaum, 31, was mountain biking with his friend S.J. Brooks, 32, in wilderness outside Seattle when they were both attacked. Brooks was killed.

According to the Seattle Times, Sederbaum rode his bike to try to find a cell signal following the attack. After a few dropped calls, he was only able to say one word to the dispatcher before the call dropped: “Help!”

Eventually, Sederbaum got through to dispatchers long enough to speak with them.

“I got attacked by a mountain lion. My friend is up there,” Sederbaum said during one 911 call. “I’m so worried about my friend.”

Due to the remote location of the men, it took dispatchers about half an hour to figure out where they were. At one point, a couple in a vehicle stopped to help Sederbaum, who handed the phone to them.

“Is he conscious right now?” the dispatcher asked.

“He’s conscious, yeah. He’s got some pretty serious lacerations on his face and head,” the passerby responded.

According to KOMO Seattle, the dispatcher told Sederbaum to put pressure on his wounds while authorities coordinated ambulance response.

Wildlife crews found the cougar standing over Brooks’ body. While it ran away, they were later able to track it down and kill it, per Washington state policy.

Sederbaum is recovering and reported to be in satisfactory condition.