Gluten Free Barbecuing
Jenny Finke from Good For You Gluten Free has some ideas.
Hot Dogs:
Teton Waters Ranch – https://www.tetonwatersranch.com/
All products are free of gluten, fillers, nitrates and antibiotics.
All beef is grass-fed, grass-finished.
Gluten-Free Hot Dog and Hamburger Buns:
Canyon Bakehouse – https://canyonglutenfree.com/
Soft texture, doesn’t crumble or fall apart when you bite into it.
Gluten-Free Chips:
Jackson’s Honest – https://jacksonshonest.com/
Gluten-free, paleo, vegan and non-GMO potato chips made coconut oil (coconut oil is a healthy, nutrient-dense oil that calms inflammation and offers a great source of energy)
Gluten-Free Snacks:
Made in Nature – https://www.madeinnature.com/
Kale Chips – crunchy chips made from superfood… kale!
Figgy Pops – sweet treats made from organic nuts, fruits, seeds and spices
Gluten-Free Beer:
New Planet Brewery – http://www.newplanetbeer.com/
Look for New Planet’s Pale Ale and Blonde Ale only (these are gluten-free – avoid gluten-removed beer as they contain gluten)
Tips to Safe Gluten-Free BBQing:
-If going to someone’s house, bring your own hot dogs and buns. Ask them to cook them on the grill (wrapped in foil) or in a clean pan for you to avoid cross contact with the grill that may have cooked items containing gluten.
-Bring a gluten-free dish to share with everyone – and so you know you have something to enjoy as well
-Beware of hidden gluten in items like dips, potato salads, BBQ sauce, salad dressings, burgers and chip. If you don’t know what’s in it, don’t eat it.
-Be careful using items that come in contact with gluten – like condiments and serving tongs.