Gluten Free Barbecuing

Jenny Finke from Good For You Gluten Free has some ideas.

Hot Dogs:

Teton Waters Ranch – https://www.tetonwatersranch.com/

All products are free of gluten, fillers, nitrates and antibiotics.

All beef is grass-fed, grass-finished.

Gluten-Free Hot Dog and Hamburger Buns:

Canyon Bakehouse – https://canyonglutenfree.com/

Soft texture, doesn’t crumble or fall apart when you bite into it.

Gluten-Free Chips:

Jackson’s Honest – https://jacksonshonest.com/

Gluten-free, paleo, vegan and non-GMO potato chips made coconut oil (coconut oil is a healthy, nutrient-dense oil that calms inflammation and offers a great source of energy)

Gluten-Free Snacks:

Made in Nature – https://www.madeinnature.com/

Kale Chips – crunchy chips made from superfood… kale!

Figgy Pops – sweet treats made from organic nuts, fruits, seeds and spices

Gluten-Free Beer:

New Planet Brewery – http://www.newplanetbeer.com/

Look for New Planet’s Pale Ale and Blonde Ale only (these are gluten-free – avoid gluten-removed beer as they contain gluten)

Tips to Safe Gluten-Free BBQing:

-If going to someone’s house, bring your own hot dogs and buns. Ask them to cook them on the grill (wrapped in foil) or in a clean pan for you to avoid cross contact with the grill that may have cooked items containing gluten.

-Bring a gluten-free dish to share with everyone – and so you know you have something to enjoy as well

-Beware of hidden gluten in items like dips, potato salads, BBQ sauce, salad dressings, burgers and chip. If you don’t know what’s in it, don’t eat it.

-Be careful using items that come in contact with gluten – like condiments and serving tongs.