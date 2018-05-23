Driver in fatal New Jersey bus crash had history of suspensions, tickets

MOUNT OLIVE, N.J. — The driver behind the wheel of a New Jersey school bus that collided with a dump truck leaving a fifth-grader and a teacher dead had a history of license suspensions and speeding violations.

The state Motor Vehicle Commission said Tuesday the driver identified by his son as Hudy Muldrow Sr. had his license suspended 14 times from 1975 to 2017, most for administrative reasons.

He also had eight speeding violations from 1975 to 2001.

At the time of the crash Thursday, he had valid driving privileges, a valid commercial driver’s license and a valid school bus endorsement.

According to video shown to an NJ.com reporter, before the bus collided with the dump truck, it merged onto Interstate 80, then turned sharply toward an illegal U-turn area.

The bus driver’s son says his father told him he didn’t make a U-turn.