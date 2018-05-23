Denver passed over for Nashville to host 2019 NFL Draft

ATLANTA — Denver was passed over in favor of Nashville, Tennessee, to host the 2019 NFL Draft in a vote by league owners on Wednesday.

Denver was one of five finalists to host the draft in 2019 or 2020. The other finalists were Cleveland-Canton; Kansas City, Missouri; and Las Vegas.

Denver was not considered a viable candidate for 2020 because of scheduling conflicts with downtown hotels.

The 2020 draft is expected to be held in Cleveland and Cantonon, Ohio, to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the NFL at the site of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The Broncos, Visit Denver and the Denver Sports Commission had proposed holding the draft at Red Rocks Amphitheatre with the fan party, the NFL Draft Experience, at Civic Center Park.

The draft had been held in New York for 50 years until the league began moving it to various cities in 2015.

Chicago hosted in 2015 and 2016, followed by Philadelphia in 2017 and Arlington, Texas, this year.

Also Wednesday, the NFL announced that Arizona will host Super Bowl LVII in February 2023 and New Orleans will host Super Bowl LVIII in February 2024.