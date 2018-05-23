One more round of afternoon thunderstorms, then heat surge with near-record highs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Wednesday will start with sunshine in the morning followed by a 10 percent chance of afternoon thunderstorms in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins.

The most likely area to get hit includes northern and northeastern Colorado. Highs will be about 82 degrees.

The mountains can expect morning sunshine and a 10 percent chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Highs will be in the 50s, 60s and 70s.

The chance for afternoon thunderstorms have been eliminated for Thursday, Friday and Saturday. As a result, high temperatures surge to near record levels.

Temperatures will reach 86 degrees on Thursday. The record for the date is 87 degrees.

Friday and Saturday will be sunny and hot with highs near 90 degrees.

Sunday starts sunny followed by a 10 percent chance of an afternoon thunderstorm.

Memorial Day will start sunny followed by a 20 percent chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Highs will be near 85 degrees.

