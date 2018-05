Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IN HONOR OF THOSE WHO SERVED;

IN SERVICE TO THOSE IN NEED

For the past 17 years, the Realities Ride & Rally has brought the Northern Colorado community together on Memorial Day Weekend to celebrate freedom and honor those who gave all to defend that freedom. This event unites us in the common cause of bringing hope to local children who have been abused, neglected or who are at risk.

https://www.realitiesforchildren.com/events/realities-ride-rally/