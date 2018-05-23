$1.5 billion DIA expansion project to begin next week

DENVER — A large construction project will soon begin at Denver International Airport.

The airport announced Wednesday that Denver Mayor Michael Hancock and DIA CEO Kim Day will break ground on the $1.5 billion project next Tuesday, May 29.

The project will add 39 gates in all.

Gates will be added to each of the three concourses. The plan also includes more concessions and outdoor patios.

The plan is designed to accommodate growing passenger traffic. DIA is the sixth-busiest airport in the country. While it recently broke a record for international passenger traffic, the vast majority of flyers are domestic.

The project will increase the total number of gates at DIA to 150, according to 5280. The airport estimates it will increase the facility’s capacity to 80 million passengers per year.

DIA currently handles about 58 million passengers annually; its original capacity was 50 million.

The expansion is expected to be complete by spring 2021.