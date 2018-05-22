‘Skeletal remains’ discovered in Boulder turn out to be Halloween decoration

BOULDER, Colo. — What appeared to be human remains discovered in Boulder Creek on Tuesday morning turned out to be just a plastic Halloween prop.

Boulder police responded to the reports of “skeletal remains” underneath 28th Street in Boulder Creek around 9 a.m. Tuesday morning, the Boulder Daily Camera reported.

Upon further investigation, police who arrived on the scene discovered it was just a plastic Halloween decoration and not actual human remains.

The decoration was fished out of the creek by Boulder Fire Rescue.