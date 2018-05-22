× Road rage results in shooting in Parker, police say

PARKER, Colo. — There was a shooting following a road rage incident at Parker Road and E-470 Tuesday evening, according to Parker Police.

One victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries.

There is a heavy police presence in that area and motorists were advised to avoid that part of southeast metro Denver.

This happened near Parker Adventist Hospital, which was placed on a brief lockdown. A Parker police spokesperson said the lockdown has since been canceled.

Parker police said additional information would be released as it becomes available.

The latest on this story will be updated here and on Channel 2 News at 7 p.m.