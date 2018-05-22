Report: NFL discussed potential penalties for national anthem kneeling

ATLANTA — The NFL owners reportedly discussed how to deal with national anthem protests during league meetings on Tuesday.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported that a source told him one proposed solution would have the home team deciding “whether both teams would come out of the locker room for the anthem, and, should teams come out, 15-yard penalties could be assessed for kneeling.”

The NFL owners also discussed the issue at its meetings in October and March and had planned on discussing the issue further at these meetings.

The league is currently being sued by former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick who is alleging that NFL teams colluded to keep him underemployed. Kaepernick is currently a free agent and was the first player in the NFL to take a knee.

Since then, dozens of players have taken a knee during the national anthem.