Person, dog found dead in Englewood house fire

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- One person and a dog were found dead inside a home that caught fire late Monday night, the Denver Fire Department said.

A neighbor called 911 just before midnight after seeing smoke coming from the home in the 3100 block of South Grant Street.

When firefighters arrived, they found an active fire in the basement. After extinguishing the fire, they found the person and a dog dead inside.

Arson investigators were called out, but it's not known if the death is suspicious. Once arson investigators are finished, the scene will be turned over to the Englewood Police Department.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.