One injured in Capitol Hill shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- One person was shot after an altercation in the Capitol Hill neighborhood early Tuesday morning, the Denver Police Department said.

The shooting happened at East 13th Avenue and Marion Street. Police said witnesses hear people fighting, then a shot was fired.

A male, whose name and age weren't released, was taken to a hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries to his lower extremities.

Police said a possible suspect fled in a black four-door sedan. Police did not release a description of the suspect.

The shooting is under investigation.