STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. — A baby moose was spotted with its mother in Steamboat Springs on Monday night.

Shannon Lukens posted video of the two to YouTube. She said the baby moose was born in a friend’s yard just hours earlier.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife said now through June, newborn wildlife might be found in backyards, along trails, in open spaces and in parking lots.

It asks the public to leave young wildlife alone.

Experts say more people are hurt each year by moose than by bears.