New staffing, training to ease problems at Estes Park Post Office

ESTES PARK, Colo. — Cries for increased quality control at Estes Park’s post office has the USPS looking into ways to answer the community’s concerns.

Business owner Deborah Holmes is a spokesperson for a group of business owners who say they want new management.

The group is planning to send a petition to state leaders and will hold a protest on Tuesday, May 29 at 7 a.m. in front of the post office.

“We had Christmas gifts returned without any explanation whatsoever,” Holmes said.

She explained that delivery issues hurt business owners who depend on sales to tourists.

One resident said the overall service is not a problem. “The few times I’ve had any problems with a delivery I’ve called the postmaster and she’s been cooperative.”

The FOX31 Problem Solvers asked top postal service officials for an explanation and found a detailed investigation is going on right now, changes in staff and training programs have already been initiated in an effort to fix the problems.

The USPS provided us with this statement saying, “We respect the rights of these individuals to express their concerns. However, after monitoring individual customer concerns for months, tracking service and employee performance, we fully support local management. The Post Office in Estes Park has recently repositioned personnel, hired new employees, and trained staff to serve the thousands of locals and the millions of visitors that travel through the area.”