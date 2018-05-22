New California police K-9 sniffs out 60 pounds of methamphetamine

WEST COVINA, Calif. — A Southern California K-9 that was only field certified in narcotic detection came up with a big bust over the weekend.

The West Covina Police Department said Rye the K-9 helped officers find 60 pounds of methamphetamine inside a vehicle during a traffic stop on Saturday.

Police said officers stopped a silver 2010 Nissan Rogue. During the traffic stop, methamphetamine was found under the driver’s seat.

The driver was detained and a narcotic detection K-9 was brought to the scene.

Rye then alerted officers that there was additional methamphetamine in the vehicle.

The vehicle was impounded and the extra methamphetamine was found in two hidden compartments, one under the driver’s seat and one under the front passenger seat.

Pedro Lopez, 28, was arrested and booked for possession of methamphetamine for sale and transporting narcotics in a hidden compartment. Bail was set at $1 million.

K-9 Rye was field certified in narcotic detection in April. The detection was his first since being field certified.