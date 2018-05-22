Interactive map: See how close a tornado has come to your home

WINDSOR — Tuesday is the 10th anniversary of the Windsor Tornado, arguably the most devastating tornado in Colorado’s recorded history.

This tornado was rare for Colorado in a few ways:

Strength was an EF3.

Path was nearly 40 miles long.

Mile wide at one point.

Headed to in a northwest direction.

Developed in the late morning, just before 11:30.

Here is an interactive map that can show you the path of the Windsor Tornado, and all others in Colorado and the nation from 1950 to 2015.

