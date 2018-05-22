Housing boom in the mountains

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRISCO — There’s a construction boom happening in Colorado’s High Country and it’s bringing plenty of new homes, condos and businesses with it.

Right now, there are about 1,200-1,400 projects currently underway in Summit County. During the recession, the county only issued 500 permits. Fast-forward to today and the number is hovering close to 1,000.

“In 2017 we did about 850 permits. So that’s going to encapsulate decks, houses - a lot of houses - condos and commercial projects,” said Scott Hoffman, Chief Building Official for Summit County.

Because of the boom, Summit County believes it has officially recovered from the recession.

“One of the biggest pieces is that our valuation has increased significantly,” said Hoffman. “And so even two years ago when we were doing pretty well we did about $100 million in construction up here. Last year we did $250 million. So really 250% of what we did in 2015”.

At the same time, mountain communities are seeing a spike in their Senior population.