Heating up for the weekend

We have a few scattered storms in the forecast for metro Denver and the northern Front Range early this evening. Gusty wind will accompany these storms along with brief rain. I can't rule out some small hail as well. The storms should head north of Colorado by 10PM.

We have a similar set up for your Wednesday with isolated afternoon & evening storms possible. Again, the best chance for these storms will be from the city to the north. The storms will again contain the threat of small hail & wind.

The forecast is looking hot & dry starting on Thursday and lasting through Saturday. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. So, we get some Summer heat just in time for the Memorial Day weekend.

It will still be warm on Sunday, but we have a small chance for late day isolated storms. Unfortunately, the next best chance for scattered thunderstorms is on Monday. So, if you have plans to be outside for the holiday you may want to have a Plan B just in case you have to dodge a storm for a few hours.

