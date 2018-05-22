× Estes Park teacher accused of sexual assault on 17-year-old student

ESTES PARK, Colo. — An Estes Park teacher has been arrested on suspicion of child sex abuse after being accused of having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Erin Byrd, 22, was arrested on Sunday on allegations of sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust. She posted a $10,000 bond and was released Monday.

Investigators found Byrd was having an “inappropriate relationship” with the student while she taught at Eagle Rock School and Professional Development Center. She began teaching at the school in September.

Anyone who has been victimized or might have information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 970-498-5167.