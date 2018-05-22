Escaped inmate from Golden detention facility considered dangerous, wanted by police

GOLDEN, Colo. — An escaped inmate is wanted by police and should be considered dangerous, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

A tweet issued by the department said that 27-year-old Sean Garcia escaped from the Colorado Department of Corrections in Golden at roughly 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

He is described as 6-feet-3, 170 pounds with brown hair and eyes. He has tattoos on both arms and was last seen wearing a green shirt, white undershirt, green pants and black boots.

Call 911 if you see him.