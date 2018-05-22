Denver residents gather for community meeting ahead of search for new police chief

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER--- The city of Denver wants your feedback on the next police chief. Current Chief Robert White announced in April he would be retiring, but until a new leader is chosen, the city wants community members to weigh in.

Five community meetings will be held over the new few weeks, the first was held Tuesday in Green Valley Ranch.

The city informed residents who attended that the search will only be internal, not nationwide.

"Citizens have to have a say in our next police chief," said Troy Riggs, Denver's public safety director.

Residents who attended were asked to sit in groups and have an open discussion on improvements they want to see under Denver Police Department's future leadership.

"We want to make sure we get someone who's fair, someone who does what's right," said Diane Cooks, Montbello resident.

Cooks said this was her opportunity to speak up and be an advocate for her community. She showed up to voice her concerns about the problems she and her neighbors are facing.

"Making sure the community knows that the gangs, they get on top of that, so we know we are safe in our communities and safe in our homes," said Cooks.

The teams wrote down the characteristics they expect to see from the new chief.

"Someone who is not afraid to sit down with us and hear our concerns," said Cook.