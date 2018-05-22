Denver called ‘front-runner’ for Hyperloop; rendering of DIA station released

DENVER — It is a project that is hard to believe — but you should believe it.

The long talked about Colorado Hyperloop — with the capability of transporting individuals from Denver to the mountains in a matter of minutes – is undergoing serious discussions among state and government officials.

On Tuesday, Dan Katz, the Director of North American Projects for Virginia Hyperloop One, met with Colorado state and local government officials about the state of the project.

“It’s a front-runner for the first Hyperloop in the United States,” Katz told FOX31 political reporter Joe St. George in an exclusive interview.

Katz also revealed renderings for the Hyperloop station near Denver International Airport — it is widely expected if Colorado is chosen for the project the first part of the route will be built off the A-Line near the airport.

Cost to build the Hyperloop

Of course one of the big questions remains — cost.

“It’s in the billions, all big projects are in the billions,” Katz said.

Katz suggested however private companies would not be able to endure the entire cost — state lawmakers would have to provide taxpayer dollars as well.

“It’s a partnership between the private sector and government,” Katz said.

Katz said Colorado is a contender to be the location for the first Hyperloop because of CDOT’s willingness to embrace the project.

Timeline for the Hyperloop

Katz said Colorado’s study on the feasibility of a Hyperloop is nearing its halfway point — more information should be known by the end of next year.

“Our goal – if we are to move forward with Colorado – is really start construction in early 2020’s and have something running by the mid 2020s,” Katz said.

As for the first part of the route, Katz said they are still determining whether to go north or south from DIA.

A northern route would go to Greeley and Fort Collins in 9 minutes. A southern route would go from DIA to Colorado Springs in 12 minutes.

Katz says the rural nature of those routes is what makes them the most appealing.

“Going on the front range where its flatter and where its rural makes the job easier to get this first leg done – and what we learn in that phase will help us with the task of getting out to the mountains,” Katz said.