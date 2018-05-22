Afternoon thunderstorms return Tuesday, highs in low 80s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- There again will be a dry morning followed by isolated afternoon thunderstorms in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins on Tuesday.

The chance of precipitation is 20 percent with a high temperature about 82 degrees.

The primary threats from Tuesday's thunderstorms are lightning, wind and small hail. The onset appears later than normal, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. across the Front Range.

The mountains can expect morning sun and a 20 percent chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Highs will be in the 50s, 60s and 70s.

The chance of thunderstorms on Wednesday drops to 10 percent across the board.

The chances for thunderstorms have been eliminated on Thursday, Friday and Saturday as highs warm to near 90 degrees.

Afternoon thunderstorms return on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday as highs begin to drop.

