35-year-old man killed in Lakewood motorcycle accident

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A 35-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle accident late Monday night, the Lakewood Police Department said.

The crash happened at 10:15 p.m. at West Sixth Avenue and Wadsworth Boulevard.

Witnesses told investigators that the motorcyclist was traveling westbound on Sixth Avenue and appeared to be trying to exit onto southbound Wadsworth.

The man missed the turn, hit a curb and was ejected, police said. Witnesses told investigators that speed was a factor in the accident.

The Lakewood man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.