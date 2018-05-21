Today’s Deal: 50% off Taste of the West tickets!

Click here for tickets!

All ages can attend but must be 21+ to taste alcohol. Staff will be checking IDs at the door.

Get a ticket to the Taste of the West at the Jeffco Fairgrounds on June 7, 2018 for half off!

Click here for more details.Taste of the West is the premier culinary event in the West Metro area. The “Taste” will feature award-winning cuisine from many of the area’s best restaurants and caterers. In addition to tasty food samples, the festival will feature an assortment of beer from local breweries, wine, culinary exhibitors and networking with over 1,200 attendees. 2017 marks the 3rd year for our Taste of The West beer garden, which highlights great local craft beer.