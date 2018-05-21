Temperatures warm to the 80s Tuesday with isolated afternoon storms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Isolated showers and storms are possible through the evening on the Front Range, eastern plains, and in the mountains. Storms could be strong to severe on the eastern plains tonight with lightning, heavy rain, hail, and gusty winds.

Tuesday will start off with mostly sunny skies on the Front Range. Winds will be breezy to gusty through the day. Denver will heat up to 82 degrees in the afternoon with a 10 percent chance of an isolated shower or storm.

Storms are not expected to be severe in Denver but there could be isolated severe storms in Northern Colorado.

High temperatures will stay in the 80s the rest of the week in Denver. Denver's average high temperature this time of year is 73 degrees, making this week unseasonably warm.

Denver and the Front Range will have another 10% chance of an isolated storm on Wednesday. Conditions will dry out Thursday through Saturday with great outdoor weather to end the work week and start next weekend.

