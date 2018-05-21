Suspect shot, officers injured in Teller County confrontation

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. — A suspect was shot after leading a pursuit and attacking law enforcement officers on Sunday night, the Colorado Springs Police Department said.

The incident happened about 8:15 p.m. in the 1200 block of Highway 67 in Cripple Creek, police said.

Deputies from the Teller County Sheriff’s Office and officers from the Cripple Creek Police Department responded to a report of a suspicious person.

When law enforcement arrived, a man was found who then sped off in a vehicle. After a short pursuit, the suspect crashed at mile marker 51 in Cripple Creek.

As officers approached, they were “aggressively attacked,” police said. At least one shot was fired, hitting the man.

The suspect was taken to a hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries. One deputy and one officer suffered nonlife-threatening officers during the confrontation, police said. Both were taken to a hospital.

The Colorado Springs Police Department’s Deadly Force Investigation Team is leading the investigation.

The officers and deputies involved have been placed on routine administrative leave.