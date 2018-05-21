Some Aurora residents fed up with dockless bikes left in street

AURORA, Colo. – You have likely seen bright green and yellow bikes all over Aurora. They are part of a dockless, rideshare program to get you where you need to go. But that convenience is causing a headache for some folks, who say the bikes are left tipped over in the street.

Similar to Uber or Lyft, you can use an app on your Smartphone to locate and unlock a LimeBike or Ofo bike and pay for a ride. The pro for riders is that you can leave them just about anywhere. You don’t need to find a dock station, but the con is not all riders are responsible with where they park them.

“I’ve seen them in the gutters. I’ve seen them toppled over on lawns and scattered,” Gene Heman said.

Heman is fed up with the green and yellow bikes.

“I said somebody needs to come and get this bike – or else it’s going to be scrap medal haha,” Heman joked.

On Thursday morning he found the bike abandoned in front of his house in the middle of Oakland Street. Other folks share his frustration.

“I’ve seen someone run over the bikes so, it’s definitely a problem,” Aries Cannon said.

Last fall the city of Aurora launched its dockless bike share program.

“You scan it and it unlocks,” Brenden Paradies, Planner with the City of Aurora, said.

The bikes give users a convenient way to get from point A to point B. The two bike companies, Limebike and Ofo have a permit with the city to operate the bikes.

The Problem Solvers talked to the city who said as the program progresses, their challenge is educating riders on where to park.

“We do try to encourage riders to park at a bike rack and really try to keep it, if it’s on a trail network, to the side,” Paradies said.

FOX 31: You haven’t received a lot of reports with people saying these bikes are just getting left and they’re annoyed?

Pardies: “No, no, if anything it’s more of what are these bikes and how do they work.”

LimeBike and Ofo’s “rebalancing teams” are in charge of collecting the bikes and completing maintenance on them. The city said accountability comes back on the rider. But for Heman, he’s frustrated it took four days for Ofo to pick up the yellow bike.

“I think it would be more of an orderly fashion if they were at certain stations in bike racks,” Heman said.

A spokesman with OFO told FOX 31, just like with Uber, the rider has a score. So if you are repeatedly leaving the bikes in the street, you could be penalized.

Riders are encouraged to park the bikes in existing bike racks, next to a bus or trail stop, off to the side of a sidewalk or to the side of a building entrance. Aurora does not want riders to park in the middle of a sidewalk, against a tree, personal driveways, in the street or on landscape beds.

LimeBikes (green bikes) are $1 dollar per 30 minute trip. Ofo (yellow bikes) is $1 dollar per 60 minute trip. Each bike-share operator is responsible for the management, repairs and maintenance of the bike

For more information click here: bikeshare@auroragov.org