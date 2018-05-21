Reduce Under Eye Bags, Dark Circles and Wrinkles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

How it Works

Plexaderm uses silicate minerals from shale clay to form a temporary tightening layer on your skin

This invisible layer works to visibly tighten and lift crow’s feet and wrinkles surrounding your eyes in minutes

Plexaderm smooths skin surrounding under-eye bags making them shrink from view in minutes

While the results of Plexaderm are not permanent, we know you'll love the way you look after your very first use

Memorial Day Sale: Up to 50% off Plus FREE shipping. Plexaderm.com 1-800-936-8533