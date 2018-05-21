One person suffers potentially life-threatening injuries in Westminster house fire

May 21, 2018

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — One person suffered potentially life-threatening injuries in a house fire on Monday morning, the Westminster Fire Department said.

The fire broke out in the single-story house in the 11200 block of Xavier Drive, just west of Sheridan Boulevard, about 6:50 a.m. after a passer-by called 911 to report seeing smoke.

Firefighters got into the house and found a small fire in a bedroom. They quickly got the victim out of the house and extinguished the fire.

The name, age and gender of the person taken to a hospital were not released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

