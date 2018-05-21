Memorial Day Run and March to be held at Douglas County Fairgrounds

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — The Memorial Day Run and March invites civilians, veterans and uniformed military to challenge themselves in friendly competition, while helping local feed homeless veterans.

The event at the Douglas County Fairground on Saturday will feature a 5K or 10K run and ruck march option as well as a 30K ruck march option. People are encouraged to bring nonperishable food to be donated to help feed homeless veterans.

During the 2017 event, Colorado Veterans Project was able to collect more than 27,000 pounds of dry good food donations. The food was loaded onto semitrucks and hauled to the Warrior Warehouse and Redistribution Center in Colorado Springs, where it was donated to help feed local homeless veterans and veterans in need.

After the race, stick around for a multitude of fun activities. Live music by Buckstein, vendors and military displays. Dogs are welcome so bring your furry-friends out for a morning for all to enjoy.

Jeremy Hubbard and Aristea Brady will emcee the event.

