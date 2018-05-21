Longmont father faces possible charges for shooting at stranger outside his daughter’s room

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONGMONT, Colo. -- A Longmont man is facing possible criminal charges after firing his gun Sunday night at a man standing outside his teenage daughter's window.

The man's wife claims her husband was just protecting his family, but police say he may have broken the law.

"We were just there and all of a sudden we heard boom boom. Cop cars came everywhere," said Mary McNinch, one of several neighbors who heard the gunfire.

She and other neighbors say they fear a child could have been hit by a bullet.

"My kids could have been hurt. My whole family could have been hurt. Even if it's in self defense you've got to think where that bullet could go because you could hit any number of my kids," said one neighbor, the mother of seven children.

Colorado does have a 'Make My Day Law' which gives gun owners the right to shoot an intruder in self defense if they believe the person intends to commit a crime and use physical force.

However, in this case, police say no weapon was actually scene and the suspect fled when he was confronted.

The Make My Day Law also ends at the door. Porches and backyards don't count.

The wife of the man who fired the gun did not share her last name, but Sharon tells FOX31 her husband feared the creeper in her backyard had a weapon.

"The person turned and he had something in his hand and that's what scared him (her husband). He didn't see what it was. He just saw something in his hand," she said.

The father fired his gun, but did not hit the suspect.

"He didn't fire random shots. He fired one shot and that was it," Sharon said.

However, that one shot could spell a whole lot of trouble.

"He could be charged for firing a weapon," said Longmont police Commander Joel Post.

Many neighbors on Denver Avenue believe their neighbor overreacted.

"I'm one of those who does believe we have the right to carry, but I think we have to use caution," said Mary McNinch.

But the family argues they did what any gun owning parents would do. They took action to protect their daughter.

"It's dark. It's late at night. Someone not where they're supposed to be, you don't know, but as soon as you try and protect yourself and your family, you're the criminal," said Sharon.