“It’s an alarming rate”: Denver Police look to cut down on license plate thefts

DENVER -- When’s the last time you checked the screws on your license plate?

Denver Police say more and more plates are being stolen, an average that’s climbed to nearly 10 a day.

“People don’t think about it, they don’t realize it,” says Denver Police Spokesman Sonny Jackson. “Did you walk out to your car this morning and see if your plates are there? Most people don’t.”

Already this year, 1,296 plates have been reported stolen to DPD.

Jackson says thieves are using those plates on other cars.

“What we’re finding is individuals are taking the plates, and either putting them on their car, or another car, or they’re taking the plates and putting them on a stolen car and then going out and committing thefts or crimes.”

Jackson says the thefts take just a matter of seconds.

“People are like what the heck happened? My plates are gone,” he says.

DPD is now handing out free special screws at all 6 district stations.

The screws have unique heads, that require a special bit to take off or put on.

“It’s not going to ever prevent it totally, but it is a deterrent,” he says. “It’s something that’s going to slow them down. it’s something that’s not common, where any guy walking around with a screwdriver or wrench can take your screws.”

You’ll have to return to a police station to have the screws taken off, like if you sell your car, for example.

You can also purchase a set of screws with a unique bit online for about $10.