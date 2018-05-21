× High angle rope rescue training for West Metro

KEN CARYL — The West Metro Fire Department is instituting a new program, which is essentially a rapid intervention team for its wildland firefighting efforts.

West Metro sends dozens of their wildland firefighters into deployment across the country each year. Many of them require a rapid intervention team.

“So if they get into a car wreck, fall off a cliff or somebody gets stuck doing something, they need a team that’s ready to go that’s essentially ready to rescue those folks,” said Michael Brouillette, an instructor with West Metro.

The training took place on the west side of the hogback in Ken Caryl on Monday.

West Metro is hoping to start using its new skills by June 1.

