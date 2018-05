Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Summer is right around the corner, that`s why now is the perfect time to get all that dirt and grime off your carpets and floors. You`ll want to make sure you hire someone who will really get your home clean and fresh. Here to tell us more about their unique process of cleaning was Toby Rice, the owner of MuckSuck. MuckSuck has a great offer for our viewers today call them now and mention Colorado`s Best and you`ll get 20% off any combination of services.