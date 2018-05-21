Former Denver TV news photojournalist has documented Kilauea volcano for decades

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The Kilauea volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island has been erupting almost continuously since 1983. Denver television news photojournalist Mick Kalber moved to Hawaii a year after the eruption activity began. He has been documenting the volcano’s eruption activity ever since.

“The current eruption-- I shot every day since it started,” Kalber said.

Since 2014, the freelance videographer has been part of weekly helicopter trips that have recently turned into daily adventures above rivers of lava.

“This one is dramatic, dynamic,” Kalber explained. “The flows erupted and are at the ocean now. It took two days [for the lava] to get down there, and that could usually take … a month to do that.”

Kalber has been forced out of his home. FOX31 has been in contact with him since early May when he became an evacuee.

“We’re not out of the woods yet, but we’re cautiously optimistic,” he said.

Kalber has been staying at his friends’ AirBNB while continuing to capture and share stunning images. His freelance work is helping the rest of the world see eye-opening perspectives of the natural disaster.

Residents on the Big Island stress that much of the island is open for business—saying tourists should not be scared away. Other islands in the state are not threatened.