× Detectives: Evergreen man fatally shoots tenant he didn’t want to remain living in home

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A 33-year-old man was shot and killed on Sunday after a confrontation with a man who didn’t want him to continue living in his Evergreen home, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

Deputies responded to the 7700 block of Highway 73 about 3:45 p.m. Sunday on a report of someone suffering a gunshot wound.

Alexander Hudspeth was found unresponsive lying in the driveway after the shooting. He was shot in the chest, the sheriff’s office said. Hudspeth was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Hudspeth had been living in the home owned by David Claussen, 46. The sheriff’s office said the two got into a confrontation on Hudspeth continuing to live at the residence.

The sheriff’s office said Claussen had a shotgun and fired at Hudspeth during the confrontation.

Claussen was taken into custody and booked on suspicion of second-degree homicide. He made his first court appearance on Monday morning.