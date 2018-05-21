× Denver radio personality summits Mount Everest

MOUNT EVEREST, Nepal — Denver resident, mountaineer and radio personality Alex Harz summited Mount Everest on Monday.

Before leaving for the summit Harz said, “I first dreamed about Everest at age 14, when living in the flatlands of Nebraska, and at that time I told myself then that I will climb the mountain someday.”

Harz is a radio personality on Mile High Sports and is the founder and CEO of the World Improv Network. Harz also has a background in filmmaking and international business.

He’s using that experience to film a documentary/TV series called “The Quest.”

“‘The Quest’ is designed to unveil the rarely seen and exotic untold stories about Nepal,” he said.