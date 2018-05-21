Denver gas prices continue to increase, US average price jumps to $3 a gallon

CAMARILLO, Calif. — The average price of regular-grade gasoline in the U.S. jumped 10 cents a gallon over the past two weeks to $3.00 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the price has spiked 41 cents over the past three months.

In Denver, the average gas price has risen 6.3 cents in the past week to $2.75 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.com. The average for Colorado is at $2.87, which is up 6.9 cents over the past week, according to the website.

Lundberg says the increase is largely driven by higher crude oil costs and the phasing-in of summer-grade gasoline, which is used to prevent smog.

The highest average price in the contiguous 48 states was $3.79 in the San Francisco Bay Area. The lowest was $2.54 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The average price for diesel fuel rose 9 cents, to $3.23.