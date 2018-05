Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sundae and Parfait Berry Sauce Topping from Scratch Catering Services

What you need

1 pound fresh berries (If using strawberry’s green tops removed)

1 cup sugar

1 fresh lemon juiced, seeds removed

What to Do

In a sauce pot, combine berries and sugar (If using blueberries mash 8oz of the blueberries, and leave the other 8oz as whole berries)

Add in fresh lemon juice, and simmer, do not boil, until liquid is slightly thickened, and the berries are softened.